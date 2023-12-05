OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OPK opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

