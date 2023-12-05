Owen LaRue LLC Sells 12,504 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Owen LaRue LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.