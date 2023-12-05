Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) versus Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.54 $40.40 million N/A N/A Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ultra Clean and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.06%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Oxford Instruments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories. It also provides optical imaging products; and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instruments, including NMR spectrometers, QC/QA analyzers, and rock core analyzers. In addition, the company offers; scientific cameras, spectroscopy solutions, microscopy systems, and software; and manufactures x-ray tubes, power supplies, and integrated x-ray sources for analytical, medical imaging, food quality and packaging inspection, and industrial NDT markets. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.