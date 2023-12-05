Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 194,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 191,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

