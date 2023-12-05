Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 194,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 191,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.91.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
