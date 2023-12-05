Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PK opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

