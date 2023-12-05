Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 3.2%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.91. 55,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 108,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. Payfare had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of C$47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payfare Inc. will post 0.6302083 earnings per share for the current year.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
