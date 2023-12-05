PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8,634.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 552,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.