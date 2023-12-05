Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $481.00 and last traded at $481.00. 98 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.39.

Get Pontiac Bancorp alerts:

Pontiac Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.