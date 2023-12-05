Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

