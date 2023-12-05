ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 19,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.53.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

