PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PROS traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 21829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 263,720 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,889,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,246,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after buying an additional 100,020 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,694,000 after buying an additional 57,085 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

