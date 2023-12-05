ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $6,469,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

