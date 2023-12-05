Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Down 10.1%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 361,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 202,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

See Also

