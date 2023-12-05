PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie Sells 1,588 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

