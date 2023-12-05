Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. Applied Materials has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

