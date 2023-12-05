Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Increased by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

