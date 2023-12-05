Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CubeSmart Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CUBE stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

