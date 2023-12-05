Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Price Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$9.12 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.