Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV
Advantage Energy Price Performance
TSE AAV opened at C$9.12 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.