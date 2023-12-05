Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

BRKR opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 810.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after buying an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after buying an additional 594,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

