Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LZB stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

