Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

WWD stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 85.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 594.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

