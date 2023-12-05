Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $23.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.21 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $539.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

