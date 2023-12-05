Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 975,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 728,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $406.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
