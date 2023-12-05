Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 975,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 728,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Qudian Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Qudian by 77.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qudian by 205.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Qudian by 47.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

