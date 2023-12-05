Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $15.57. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 5,801 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,318,368 shares of company stock valued at $22,630,373.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $616,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.