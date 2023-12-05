Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 31,356 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 31,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $317,636.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,265,174 shares in the company, valued at $43,206,212.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $251.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

