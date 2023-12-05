Reviewing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Abcam 0 5 1 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,540.32%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Abcam.

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 7.13 -$45.34 million ($0.97) -1.30 Abcam $447.49 million 12.29 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -44.81% -35.19% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Abcam beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

