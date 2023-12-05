Reviewing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 1 5 8 0 2.50 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $84.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Augmedix.

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.72 $1.92 billion $3.36 20.65 Augmedix $40.93 million 5.70 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -11.06

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE HealthCare Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies 8.91% 24.46% 5.94% Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Augmedix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, and X-ray systems, as well as women's health products. The Ultrasound segment provides screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases through radiology and primary care, women's health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment involved in the provision of medical devices, consumable products, services, and digital solutions through patient monitoring, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care, diagnostic cardiology, and maternal infant care products. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals, administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents, or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes that are injected into a patient prior to a diagnostic imaging scan. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Augmedix



Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

