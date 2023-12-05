Reviewing Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) & Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.81, suggesting that its stock price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and Virax Biolabs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -293.45% -137.77% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Virax Biolabs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A Virax Biolabs Group $10,000.00 316.29 -$5.46 million N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virax Biolabs Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

