Reviewing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Enel Chile and OGE Energy are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 OGE Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $36.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $5.43 billion 0.85 $1.38 billion $1.11 3.00 OGE Energy $2.82 billion 2.53 $665.70 million $2.08 17.11

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. Enel Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Enel Chile pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 80.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enel Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Enel Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 26.84% 127.33% 47.10% OGE Energy 14.86% 9.47% 3.31%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Enel Chile on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

