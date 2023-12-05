Reviewing Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $1.29 billion 1.51 $248.85 million $0.88 14.72 Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 2.01 $106.26 million N/A N/A

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 13.42% 7.01% 4.53% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.0% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur beats Kodiak Gas Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services with a network that includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology, and a dark fiber optic network. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end users. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

