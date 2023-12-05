Reviewing Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) & Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) and Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Südzucker and Hostess Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Südzucker N/A N/A N/A C($0.02) -309.88 Hostess Brands $1.36 billion 3.26 $164.20 million $0.93 35.81

Hostess Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Südzucker. Südzucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hostess Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Südzucker 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hostess Brands 0 10 1 0 2.09

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Südzucker and Hostess Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hostess Brands has a consensus target price of $29.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Hostess Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hostess Brands is more favorable than Südzucker.

Profitability

This table compares Südzucker and Hostess Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Südzucker N/A N/A N/A Hostess Brands 9.10% 7.74% 4.04%

Summary

Hostess Brands beats Südzucker on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar. The Special Products segment produces functional food ingredients, including dietary fibers, sugar substitutes, sugar, rice starches/flours, and functionalized wheat protein for food, animal feed, non-food, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also offers frozen and chilled pizzas, pasta, baguette, bread snacks, sauces, and dressings, as well as portion packed foods and non-food products to hotels, caterers, food retailers, and restaurants. The CropEnergies segment produces fuel-grade ethanol, rectified spirits, protein-based food and animal feed, biogenic CO2, and alcohol to oil companies and traders, food, animal feed, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Starch segment offers starches, saccharification products, ethanol, and byproducts which includes animal feed and fertilizers to food, paper, textiles, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, petroleum, and animal feed industries. The Fruit segment produces fruit preparations for the dairy, ice cream, baked goods, and food service industries; and fruit juice concentrates, pure juices, fruit wines, natural aromas, and beverage bases for beverage industry. It is also involved in agricultural and cultivation of products. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Südzucker AG operates as a subsidiary of Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products. It offers its products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Voortman, CupCakes, Twinkies, Donettes, Sno Balls, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Ho Hos, and Big Texas brands. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. As of November 7, 2023, Hostess Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of The J. M. Smucker Company.

