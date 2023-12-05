RH (RH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. RH has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, analysts expect RH to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $290.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.34. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

