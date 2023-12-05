Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Outset Medical worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

