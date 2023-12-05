Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,453 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fisker were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

