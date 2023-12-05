Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90. 100,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 64,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Rightmove Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.