Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

