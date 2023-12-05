Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,901 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ASGN worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in ASGN by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 156.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of ASGN opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

