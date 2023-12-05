Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,277 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,520,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 469,330 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

