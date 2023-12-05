Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 96,721 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
