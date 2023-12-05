Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $390,992. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

