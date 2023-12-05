Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 164.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of HNI worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HNI by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

HNI opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $372,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.