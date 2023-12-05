Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

