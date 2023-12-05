Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

