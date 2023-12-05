Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $161,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

