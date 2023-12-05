Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

