Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

CW opened at $217.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.42.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

