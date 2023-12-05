Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $864.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

