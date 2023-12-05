Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Veritex worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

