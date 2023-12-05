Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 117,038.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

