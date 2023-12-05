Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Rover Group worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,040,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,938 shares of company stock worth $4,928,912 in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

